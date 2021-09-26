Lar returns as Burgess register first win ahead of relegation draw

Seamus O'Riain SHC

Burgess 0-17

Thurles Sarsfields 'B' 0-12

Burgess clawed their way to a first win of the championship season as they just about got the better of Thurles Sarsfields in appalling conditions in Dolla earlier this evening.

The monsoon like conditions present for much of the first half turned this contest in to an error-strewn affair as the players had great difficult in getting any fluid passages of play going, but Burgess eventually turned the screw in the second half, outscoring their opponents by 0-10 to 0-3 after trailing by two-points at the break.

Stephen Murray's free taking was on point when the game as tight, and along with good second half showings from Michael Ryan, Eoin Grace and Donagh Maher, Burgess were full value for the win despite their slow start.

Thurles won't be too disappointed with the result as they were missing some of their key players through injury, with the likes of Tommy Doyle, Conor Lanigan, Mikey O'Brien and Mikey Russell along with a few others missing out which seriously depleted their ranks.

However, the sight of Lar Corbett will have been welcomed as he returns to action and this game will have been a good one to shake off the rust and get him up to speed for the coming quarter-final, as the Sars men top the group, while Burgess will be glad of the win as they face into a relegation battle in the coming weeks.