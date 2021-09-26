Tipperary carers invited to participate in discussion on how to make a will

Tipperary family carers are invited to join solicitor Sharon Cahir on Wednesday September 29 for a discussion on the importance of making a will for family carers. Register your free place at https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../the-importance-of-making-a... and remember to check out a wide variety of events, activities and training opportunities at www.familycarers.ie/events.
