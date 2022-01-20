Former Kerry star Paul Galvin confirmed for inter-county coaching role

Former Kerry All-Ireland winner, Player of the Year and All-Star, Paul Galvin, is to be part of the Kildare backroom team, coming on board as 'skills coach'.

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan confirmed Galvin's involvement prior to Wednesday evening's O'Byrne Cup game against Laois, where the O'Moore men prevailed after a penalty shootout.

The four-time All-Ireland winner has already completed a number of sessions with the Kildare squad and while manager Ryan was somewhat reluctant to discuss the Kerry man's involvement suggesting that "there should be more important things to be focusing on" it is nevertheless a real plus from a Kildare point of view.

Glenn Ryan added, "he (Galvin) is part and parcel of a team where everyone has an input, all important, from that perspective and it is important we get the right people to do those jobs that we think need to be done."

Galvin was involved with Wexford back in 2019 but decided to leave the post during covid lockdown, citing business reasons, within 12 months of taking up the position.

A disappointing Kildare display against Laois last night saw the sides end all square 1-6 to 0-9, with Laois advancing to the final against Dublin this Saturday in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.