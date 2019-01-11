Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club: Captains Drive In is confirmed for January 20

Captains Drive In

Our Captains Drive In is confirmed for January 20 at 12.30pm. There will be a 9 hole competition with a shot gun start. Mulled wine will be served beforehand in the Golf Shop and the competition will be followed by finger food in The Venue. Players can put their name on the sheet on the notice board so that teams can be arranged in advance. We expect a big turnout of members in honour of our Captains Richard and Jenny.

Seniors

The winning team in our scramble on December 18 was Gerry Maher, Danny Morrissey and John Grogan.

The winning team in our scramble on January 1 was Gerry Maher, Des O’Neill and Larry Hickey.

Ladies

Our Tuesday morning golf resumed on January 8 and will continue every Tuesday with a draw at 10am. Our Par 3 competition finished last weekend and our spring league commences on Sunday January 13. The competition is over the back 9 and players can submit 5 cards over 6 weeks.