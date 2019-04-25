Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club presentation to Kinsella Cup winner

Mens Golf

Congratulations to our Dundrum J B Carr team and their manager Gerry Maher who had a very decisive victory over Nenagh last week. The next round against Chair Park will take place Cahir in early May.

The competition this week is the Club Doubles Qualifier. It will run from Tuesday April 23, to Sunday April 28. The format this year is Scotch foursomes played off the white markers.

Ladies Golf

Results of 9 Hole Qualifier April 16, 20191st Flan McGlinchey (26) 16 pts, 2nd Louise Horgan (36) 16 pts & 3rd Margaret O’Connell (19) 15 pts.

Congratulations to our 18 Hole Competition winners which took place on April 14, & 17: 1st Marie O'Connor (29) 31 pts, 2nd Pauline Walsh (22) 29 pts & 3rd Caroline O’Dwyer (28) 26 pts.

Results of our Thursday evening social golf April 18: 1st Mary Hickey & 2nd Annette Hunt.

Ladies Fixtures

Our Tuesday morning social golf continues at 10am every Tuesday.

On Sunday, April 21 and Wednesday April 24, we have the Heffernan/McGuire Stableford Medal 1

Thursday April 25, we have our first Mixed Scramble of the year. This is always a very enjoyable evening. (see notice board for time sheet)

Our Intermediate team are out in Dundrum against Charleville on Saturday April 27, at 1.30. Best of luck to the ladies participating in this competition.

Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on April 16, 2019 were: Liam Ryan, Peter Silke, Seamus King and John Graves.