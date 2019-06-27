Co Tipperary Golf & County Club Classic sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum was a great success

Club Classic Sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum

Our Golf Club run over the past week was a big success with close to fifty teams participating. The main prize was again sponsored by the local business, O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. Matt Ryan Managing Director of O’Dwyer Steel was present at the prize giving to present the main prize to the winning team.

The team in first place was a local team which brought in 106 pts. Michael Butler, Alan Butler, Kevin Fitzgerald & Junior Captain Joe Fitzgerald.

In 2nd place with 105 pts: Pat Higgins, Liz Higgins Geraldine Ryan & Thomas Ryan.

3rd with 102pts: Pat Hayes, Liam Ryan (con) John Barry & Peter Hayes.

4th with 100pts B/9 Oliver Carr, Paudie Carr, Michael Hanley & Ann Creamer.

5th with 100pts: L J Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Michael Ryan & Libby Ryan.

6th with 99pts: C/B Sean O’Halloran, Martin Kane, James Maher & P J Collins.

The none GUI winning team were: Pat Ryan, Matt Ryan, Adrian Crosse & Charles Crosse.

Nearest the pin sponsored by O’Neill’s Bistro: on the 3rd John O’Donovan, the 6th Mary Hickey & 12th L J Ryan.

The winner of the Ladies Longest Drive sponsored by Captain Richard O’Keeffe was Libby Ryan.

The winner of the Mens Longest Drive Sponsored by Michael O‘Grady was Ryan O’Sullivan.

Junior Cup

The best of luck to our Junior Cup team in Ballykisteen on next weekend.

3 Tees

The 3 Tees Competition takes place on the week-end of July 6, & 7, the support of all the members will be very welcome for a very good cause.

Ladies Golf

Results of our Thursday evening social golf: In 1st place Liz Higgins (23) 18pts. 2nd Pauline Walsh (22) 18 pts.

Results of our 9 hole qualifier Wednesday 19th JuneIn 1st place Kay Crosse (28) 21pts. 2nd Pauline Fitzgerald (18) 16pts. 3rd Anne Hallinan (38) 14pts.

Fixtures

Tuesday morning social golf continues.

Thursday evening June 27, Mixed Scramble kindly sponsored by Cashel Motor Factors. The time sheet on the notice board.

Sunday June 23, and Wednesday June 26, our 18 Hole Stableford Competition sponsored by Golden Days Pre-School, Golden.

Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on the 18th June 18, 2019 were: Gerry Maher, Martin Quirke and Paudie Ryan.