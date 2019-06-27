Busy times for teams at Templemore Golf Club

Diageo Mixed

Seamus Bourke Diageo team will meet Mount Temple on Saturday, July 29 at 3pm. Three matches in Mount Temple and two matches at home. The team pairings are: Shelia Delaney and Tom McGrath, Josie Bourke, Dinny Maher, Sadie Tynan and Joe O'Connor, Kathleen Maher and Seamus Bourke, Lady Captain Lorraine Ryan and Joe Fahy, Mary Fitzpatrick and Timmy Touhy, Bernie Stapleton and Kieran Hassett, Mary Ann Maher and Declan Russell, Mary Hayes and Liam Daly, Mary Ryan and Mick Keely and Ann O’Rourke.

Fred Perry Trophy

Seanie Gleeson and his team will be in action on Monday, July 1 at 4pm in Templemore -V- Dungarvin, Round 3 of the “Fred Perry Trophy 2019”, Seniors Inter-Club Fourball. All available support will be appreciated.

Captains Prize Week, July

The week will commence with the Vice-Captain Prize S/F on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. Ladies preliminary round on Tuesday, July 9. Social Mix and Vice-Captain Prize Presentation on Wednesday, July 10. Seniors on Thursday, July 11. Men’s Captain (Stroke Play) preliminary round on Friday, July 12. Men’s semi-final and Ladies final on Saturday, July 13. Men’s Captain final on Sunday, July 14. There will be joint presentations in the Club Lounge Sunday evening. A great week of golf activity to be enjoyed by all.

Saturdays & Sundays Weekend Competition

The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the Club WhatsApp.

Weekend Competition

Results 18h stableford June 15 & 16 June - 1st Tommy Murphy 41pts. 2nd Les Mason 40pts. 3rd Jerome Ryan 37pts.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is continuing in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration 6.30pm.

Seniors Golf

Senior results June 20. Another excellent turnout for the senior golf. The results were: 1st Mick Murphy, Paudie Butler, Paddy Bourke. 2nd Tom Kenny, Michael Maher, James Murray. 3rd Ambrose Purcell, Ollie Murray, Frankie Shortt. The next Seniors will be on Thursday June 27.

Cadet Section

Special practice range is now in place for the Cadets. Enrollment is now in full swing for boys and girls from 9 to 15 years also for youths from 15 to 18. Enrollment forms are in all locations in the club house. Ladies and Gents who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. Completed form can be placed in the “FEE” box in the locker room or contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Members

There is a constant call out for new members and distance members. Always available is a special fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. There is also a special rate for lapsed members and that will continue throughout the year.

Registrations forms are now available online on our website, www.templemoregolfclub.ie just select the membership tab or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact: info@templemoregolfclub.ie

Donations for Course Development

Donations, sponsorship, will be greatly received and used exclusively for Course Development. Put your stamp on the course making a special contribution. See our website or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278. A great thanks to those who have made donations and contributed with sponsorship.

Club Fixtures

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Continue using the WhatsApp to link up with other players.

Captains and Vice-Captain Prize July - Vice Captain on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 & 7, S/f. Lady Captain, Tuesday, July 9 and Saturday, July 13. Man’s Captain, Friday July 12, Saturday July 13, Sunday, July 14. Joint Presentation on Sunday July 14. in club lounge. Vice Captain Presentation on Wednesday. Mix.

Classic Fundraiser - Date to be confirmed.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14 .

LMC in Templemore - Monday September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize).

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.