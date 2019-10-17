Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club: Brian Slattery is our 2019 Club Player of The Year

News

Congratulations to Brian Slattery who is our 2019 Club Player of The Year.

The Ladies are running a 15 Hole competition in aid of Hospice. It is Stableford off white markers. €5.00 entry plus €5.00 re-entry. It will run from Friday October 11 until Sunday October 20. It is open to Men and Ladies and is a non-qualifying competition. Please support if you can as it is for a great cause. Entry through computer for initial entry only and just post any other card after that in Men’s box.

Seniors

There was no competition last week as the course was closed for hollowtining.

Ladies

Our Tuesday morning social golf continues.

The Winter League will be played from October 13 for 5 Weeks and details are on the Notice Board.

We are running a 15 Hole Competition in Aid of Hospice as detailed above. Players are vey welcome to bring a guest and the entry fee for the Guest will be €10.00.