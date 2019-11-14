Thurles Golf Club: Lady Captain's Dinner

ANNUAL MASS

Our Annual Mass for deceased members will take place on Friday, November 15 at 8pm. All are welcome.

CAPTAINS DINNER

John Hackett’s Captains Dinner takes place on Saturday, November 23. Tickets and table plan available from Ashling from 10am on Wednesday, November 13. Tickets are €25 each. Music on the night with Seanie and James!

TABLE QUIZ

Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday, November 29 at 9pm in the Clubhouse. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome for what is always a most enjoyable night!

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returns on Sunday, November 3. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Wednesday, December 11 – Men’s Club A.G.M.

Friday, December 13 – Ladies Club A.G.M.

Friday, January 3 – Main Club A.G.M.

Ladies

LADY CAPTAIN'S DINNER

There was a very large turn out for the Lady Captain, Alice Regan's Dinner on Saturday night last.

There was a fantastic atmosphere in the Club as the very many ladies in attendance enjoyed a wonderful meal and danced late into the night in celebration of Alice's great year.

The night included the presentation of prizes to the winners of the cup competitions, including the presentation of the Lady Golfer of the Year trophy to Laura Ryan.

Full report and pictures in next week's edition.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 12, 11 Hole Singles S/F

Sunday, November 17, 14 Hole Champagne Scramble (Any combination)

Tuesday, November 19, 11 Hole Singles S/F

Sunday, November 14, 14 Hole Team Of Three.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 5, 14 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Anna Stakelum (41) 35 pts. 2nd Rena O’Brien (33) 31 pts. 3rd Lil Leahy (16) 26 pts.

Sunday, November 10, 14 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Marian Finn (8) 27 pts. 2nd Brigiette Behan (16) 26 pts.

Cup Competitions

The Challenge and Turtulla Cups are now in the final stage.

Christmas Competition 2019

The above will start on Wednesday, October 23 and run until Wednesday, December 11. Cannot be played on Tuesday unless Tuesday Competition has already been played. There will be 4 categories as follows 0-18, 19-26, 27-36 & 37+. Please see notice in the ladies locker room for further details.