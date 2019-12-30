Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Captains Drive-in

Our Captains Kevin O’Sullivan and Caroline O’Dwyer are holding their Captains Drive-in on Sunday January 12, at 12 noon with a Hot Punch Reception at 11am. The Drive-in will be followed by a Four Ball Scramble. Please put your names on the respective notice boards as a draw can be made. This promises to be an excellent day. We wish our captains the very best on the day and for the year ahead.



Mens Golf

The winter League will finish on Friday next January 3, with the final taking place on Sunday January 5. The teams completing in the final will be revealed on Friday next.



Ladies Christmas Scramble

The Ladies Christmas Scramble took place on Sunday December 29, in excellent weather conditions. There was a very good turn-out. The winning team was Frances Boyle, Vice-Captain Anne Grace & Judy Hayes. In 2nd place Helena Ryan, Annette Murphey & Maura Crosse. In 3rd place Patricia Moran, Teresa Canny & Bernie Kennedy. In 4th place Margaret Ryan, Annette Hunt & Mary Knightly.



Seniors Golf Mixed Scramble

The Ladies & Gents Senior Clubs came together before Christmas to play a Four-Ball Mixed Scramble.

It was a most enjoyable days golf with some winter sunshine to add to the enjoyment followed by refreshments in the Venue.

The competition was keen on the golf course with the winning team been; John Ryan Bob, Liam Ryan, Mary Knightly & Denis McCarthy. In 2nd place Des O’Neill, Gina Shanahan, Michael O’Brian & Phyllis Heffernan McGuire.