Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club Captains Drive-in

Captains Drive-in

Our Captains Kevin O’Sullivan and Caroline O’Dwyer are holding their Captains Drive-in on Sunday next January 12, at 12 noon. The day will start with a hot punch reception in The Venue at 11am. The Drive-in will be followed by a Four Ball Scramble with a shotgun start. Please put your names on the respective notice boards as a draw can be made.



Men’s Golf

The final of the Winter League took place on Sunday, January 5.

The first competition was the (B) final between Tony Corcoran’s team & Michael Slattery’s team with Michael Slattery’s team coming out on top after a match that went down to the last putt.

On Tony Corcoran’s team were, Pat Ryan, Shay Reade, Michael Ryan, Adrian O’Dwyer & Richard O’Keeffe.

On Michael Slattery’s team were, Declan Ryan, Andrew Friday, Liam Ryan Con, John Heffernan, John Kerby & Ailbe Maher.

The second competition was the (A) final, the two top qualifying teams in the winter league. This was between Tony Reade ’s team and Mark Jordan’s team with Tony Reade’s team coming out on top. It is also worth noting that this team had the highest score in the qualifying rounds of the Winter League.

Mark Jordan’s team were, Larry Shanahan, John Grogan, Pa Skeffington, Martin Quirke, Charlie Gaffney Padraig Ryan & Damien Fogarty.

Tony Reade’s team were, Des O’Neill, John Ryan (B), Patsy O’Connor, T J Shanahan, Pakie Horan & Michael Heffernan.

Ladies Golf

Our Tuesday morning golf continues. We also have 9 hole competition running in which you can play as often as you like with the best two cards to count.



Date for your diary

The Ladies are hosting their annual table quiz February 29, your support would be greatly appreciated.



Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on Tuesday December 31, 2019 were: Michael Slattery, Gerry Maher, Seamus King and Martin Maher.