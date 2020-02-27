Ballykisteen junior lady golfer Caitlin Shippam represents Ireland

Congrats

On February 21 - 23, our junior lady member Caitlin Shippam represented Ireland in an U16 Friendly, Nation’s Cup Format Match in Gerona, Spain. Countries participating in this event were Spain, The Netherlands, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

It is an outstanding achievement for Caitlin and and a great reward for her hard work and commitment.

Everyone in Ballykisteen Golf Club wishes her the very best for the future.

Drive In

The Drive In which was postponed due to inclement weather conditions is now scheduled for Sunday March 8. Following the Drive In a friendly 9 hole mixed scramble will take place at 12 noon with a reception in the BallyK room afterwards. All members, especially those new to the club, are very welcome to this, the first get together of the golfing year.



Save the Dates

The Ladies Club is holding an Open Day on Sunday, July 5 so be sure to put it in you diaries. On Sunday, September 13 the South of Ireland Mixed Foursomes takes place with a Noon shotgun start. These are very important dates for the Ladies Club and all support is greatly appreciated.