Templemore Golf Club weekly notes and fixtures

Results

Men's 18 singles. Sat. and Sun. Aug 1 & 2. 1st. Joe Kennedy 43pts. 2nd. Oliver Murray 42pts. 3rd. Les Mason. 38pts.

Weekly 9 hole S/ford; Monday 27th. to Sat. 1st. Aug. Winner Tom McGrath 26pts.

Ladies Seniors; Results, 1st. Anna Russell. 2nd. Ann Hogg.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford; 28th.July. 1st. Josie Bourke, 2nd. Ann O’Rourke, 3rd. Shelia Delaney.

Cadet Golf

Friday 7th. Next Coaching Course. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821.

Seniors Results

Thursday 16th. Thanks to our Senior members who turned out this morning 36 players =9 team and fine scoring 1st. with 52pts. Tom McGrath, Michael Healy, Sean Gleeson, and Jim Gleeson. 2nd. with 51pt. Sean Lee, James Murray, PJ Leahy, and Pat Dunne. and in 3rd. place with 48pt. and on a count back Seamus Bourke, Paddy Nolan, Tony O'Toole, and Les Mason. A date for your diary, our next away outing will take place in Tipperary G/C on Thursday the August 27. Contact P.J. Leahy 086-8828947.

Future Competition Dates

Weekly 9 hole S/ford; Monday to Saturday

Captains Prize Dates; 1st. 18, Sat/Sun 15th & 16th Aug. 2nd. 18 + final 9, Sun 23rd. Aug. Captain Tom McGrath.

Presidents Prize; Men’s and Ladies, September 4th.5th 6th.. Presidents, Padraig Moloney and Breda Murphy.