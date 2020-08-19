Great turnout for Captain's Prize at Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Captain’s Prize

Our Captains Kevin and Caroline hosted their Captain’s Prize on Saturday and Sunday August 15 and 16, with a great turnout on both days. Sunday started for the Ladies with tea coffee reception and then the business of the day Teams setting out golfing in hope of picking up that special prize, The Men with very large numbers started on Saturday. The Capitan’s Prize continues next weekend when we could see some exciting finishes. On Sunday both the Ladies and Gents have two competitions, the Ladies have a Stroke-play competition and a Stableford competition. The Men have the Captain’s Prize for those who qualified from last weekend and the Shield for those who played their very best but did not make the final with the required a net score of 80, which brings eighty players into the final next Sunday. Best wishes to our Captains Kevin and Caroline and all those playing in the final of the Captain’s Prize Next Sunday.

The Men’s Leading Qualifiers:

Ronan Dempsey Playing off (16) Score: 82 / 66, Alan Butler (18) score: 86 / 68, Niall Fogarty (17) score: 86 / 69. Well done lads.



Ladies Golf

Play in pink Day was a tremendous success once again raising much needed funds for Breast Cancer research many thanks to everyone involved in anyway.

Tuesday 9 hole qualifier was won by Lady Captain Caroline H/C 27 -19 pts, 2nd Niamh Chadwick H/C -37 19 pts, 3rd Catherine Moloney H/ C 39 - 18 pts.

Our 18 hole competition on August 9, & 12, was sponsored by Libby Ryan. In 1st place was our Lady Captain Caroline with 36pts, 2nd Margaret O’Connell (20) - 35pts. Gross Francis Boyle H/ C 13 – 22.

9-hole Qualifier Wednesday August 19, & 26, Mixed Scramble Thursday August 27.

Safe golfing everyone.