Ballykisteen Ladies Golf Open Weekend
Cliona Finucane, Mary Lynch Kavanagh and Catherine Murphy about to tee off in the recent Lady President’s Day
What a great golfing event we had for Ladies Club Open Weekend on September 12 & 13. We had splendid golf and splendid weather.
Results Ladies 1st Lauren Kelly, 2nd Claire Griffin, 3rd Caroline Cussen, 4th Anne Quane. Men 1st Adrian Usher, 2nd Michael Ryan, 3rd Brendan Barrett, 4th Kevin Cusack. Lady Members 1st Mairead Quirke, 2nd Catherine English, 3rd Anne O’Connor.
The Ladies Club greatly appreciates all the support received from members and visitors for this most enjoyable golfing occasion.
