Weekly report from Thurles Golf Club

OCTOBER BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 26 - 18 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination) 2 to count.

Monday, October 27 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F (Men & Ladies).

Members €7; Visitors €20. Timesheets live on BRS.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, October 8 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Eoin Collins (14) 43pts (21 back 9).

2nd Stephen O’Meara (17) 43pts (19 back 9).

3rd Joey Coman (17) 42pts.

Gross Eamon Flanagan (8) 32pts.

5th Dylan McKay (9) 40pts.

C.S.S. 37pts.

Sunday, October 11 – 18 Hole Singles Stroke (G.O.Y.) - 1st Robert Hall (28) 67.

2nd Cathal Ryan (12) 68 (33 back 9).

3rd Paddy Dwan (9) 68pts.

4th Kevin Cummins (13) 70.

5th Terry McKenna (15) 71 (34½ back 9).

C.S.S. 72.

Thursday, October 15 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st John O’Dwyer (14) 40pts.

2nd Stephen McDermott (19) 39pts.

3rd Liam Cooney, Clonmel GC (12) 38pts.

Gross Matthew Ryan (5) 28pts.

5th Kieran Davis, Cahir Park GC (13) 37pts (18 back 9).

C.S.S. 35pts.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



LADIES NOTES

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 20 - 16 Hole S/F.

Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 - 18 Hole Open Team of 3 Champagne Scramble.

Monday, October 26 - 18 Hole Open S/F.

Tuesday, October 27 - 16 Hole S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 13 - 18 Hole S/F - 1st Anna Stakelum (36) 39 pts.

2nd Fionnuala Corcoran (19) 38 pts.

3rd Marian Finn (8) 36 pts.

4th Pauline Byrne (20) 35 pts.

5th Jane Meehan (39) 34 pts.

2’s Competition – Julianne Ryan and Anna Stakelum at the 3rd Pauline Byrne and Annette Boland at the 14th.

“Presentation Past Pupils and Associates Outing” – 14 Hole Scramble - 1st Annette Boland, Angela Maher, Meadhbh Meehan Grey & Mary Ryan 41.7 nett.

2nd Marian Finn, Rita Holohan, Margaret Ryan & Noelle Nyhan 44.1 nett.

3rd Dympna Miley, Kate Laffan, Mary O’Dwyer & Nell Bourke 44.4 nett.