Clonmel Golf Club tagged with Augusta, Georgia

Hideki Matsuyama’s recent Masters win wasn’t just big in Japan — it has given golfers all over Ireland a taste of what they’ve been missing as a return to play here finally begins on Monday next, April 26.

Clonmel Golf Club came in for special mention last week when following the recent Augusta Masters golf tournament, Irish Examiner sports writer Kevin Markham was wondering which Irish golf course came closest to the iconic course in the State of Georgia.



Clonmel Golf Club was in Kevin’s mix of golf courses in Ireland that one could draw comparison to Augusta.



Woodenbridge, Coolattin, Adare Manor and Druids Glen were top of the list but according to Kevin other Irish courses that have been referenced as the ‘Augusta of Ireland’ include Clonmel, Ashbourne, Athlone, Beech Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Carton House, Fota Island, Mannan Castle, Skibbereen, Slieve Russell, and Woodstock.



For those familiar with the Clonmel course there is also the local “Amen Corner”, the 13th, 14th and 15th, three challenging holes that have often said “Amen” to a potential good score. The index 1 13th hole along the road, followed by the signature downhill par 3 and then the Index 3 par 4 on the way back.



But on any summer’s day, standing on the par 3 14th tee box at Clonmel Golf Club it’s easy to see why it could get tagged with Augusta. Looking way down on the picturesque green below surrounded by flower beds with a backdrop of rhododendrons and the shadow of the Comeraghs, it’s a great challenge for any golfer. And landing a golf ball on the green with the chance of a birdie… it doesn’t get much better than that.



When golf resumes properly, without restrictions later this summer, why not go along to Clonmel Golf Club and experience that thrill yourself.



https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/golf/arid-40264448.html?type=amp