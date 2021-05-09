Sunshine greets a return to golf at Dungarvan, West Waterford and Golf Coast

GOLD COAST

JIMMY BRUEN 2021

Anyone interested in playing this year please contact Ger Bagge. Min handicap 3.5 Max 12.0

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Annual Subscriptions are now due for the membership season April 2021 to March 2022. Thank you to all members who have already paid. An information email has been forwarded to members advising of the rates with preferred payment methods etc. Golf Insurance is also available at a cost of €30. If you were not in receipt of an email or your email address has changed please let the office know so we can update the database.

Here at the Gold Coast Golf Club we also have fantastic Introductory rates for new members. We’d like to give a very warm welcome to all our new members who recently joined.

New Gents member only €450 inclusive of Golf Ireland affiliation fee.

New Gents Senior (65+) only €350 inclusive of Golf Ireland affiliation fee.

New Lady member only €350 inclusive of Golf Ireland affiliation fee.

New Lady Senior (65+) only €300 inclusive of Golf Ireland affiliation fee.

For an application form or further information on our fees, please contact our Director of Golf Irene on golf@goldcoastgolfresort.com or 058 44055.



LADIES NOTES

It was great to see so many members taking to the fairways last Monday in glorious sunshine, what a welcome back!! Everyone was delighted just to be out swinging a club and taking in the beautiful scenery around Dungarvan Bay, absolutely stunning!! Our Captain John was very busy on Monday taking some fabulous shots of the course which are posted on the Gold Coast WhatsApp group, a superb introduction for any potential new members. Well done John you showcased the course to its best!!! Rob and his team have been working tirelessly during the lockdown to keep the course in pristine condition for our return which was very evident on Monday, well done to all.



CONDOLENCES

Lady Captain Anne and members which to convey their heartfelt condolences to Mary Fenton, her daughters Mary and Neasa and the extended Fenton family on the recent sad passing of Austin. Rest In Peace.

WEST WATERFORD

Top 10 finish for Gary Hurley

Well done to our own Gary Hurley who finished tied 10th at the Antognolla Alps Open recently. Gary finished on 5 under par for the three round event which was played in Perugia in Italy.



LADIES NOTES

Golfers were glad to be back on the course again after 120 days of closure. This was indicated by how quickly the time sheet filled up each day. The course was in fantastic condition, quite different from how we left it with it’s winter coat in December. There is a great run on the ball.



DUNGARVAN

VIRTUAL AGM

A virtual Annual General Meeting of Dungarvan Golf Club will be held on Thursday 06th May, via zoom commencing at 7.30pm. The meeting format will be a webinar. A link will be forwarded to all Members who have registered for the meeting via email. Please register for attendance before Tuesday 4th by 5pm.



MASS FOR DECEASED MEMBERS

The Annual Mass for deceased members is normally celebrated in the Clubhouse. immediately prior to the AGM. However, under the circumstances, we will arrange to have Mass said for them instead.



CONDOLENCES

Our sincerest condolences go to Joanne Fitzgerald on the passing of her father John. We extend our sympathies to Joanne, her mother Nano, sister Maura and brother Ger. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.





