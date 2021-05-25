A day to remember as Tipperary lady golfer records hole in one
GOLF
Yvonne Daly Ryan had a great start to the golfing year with a hole in one on Wednesday, May 19. Congratulations Yvonne
Congratulations to Yvonne Daly Ryan who had a great start to the golfing year on Wednesday week last, May 19.
Not alone did Yvonne win the stableford competition that day but she also experienced the thrill of a hole in one on her way to victory.
Playing in the company of Sadie Conray and Katherine Morrissey, 9-handicapper Yvonne aced the 15th hole to great cheering from her two playing partners.
So well done to you Yvonne.
The full results of that competition were:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021, kindly sponsored by Limerick Brakes. 18 hole stableford competition.
Winner Yvonne Daly Ryan (9) 38 points. Runner-up Marian Finn (8) 35 points, on the back 9 from in third Joanne Collins (29) 35 points.
9 hole competition: Winner - Keire O’Keeffe (33) 20 points.
MENS GOLF
Results
Tuesday, May 18: Open Singles sponsored by Carry Out, Mr Michael Heffernan, Tipperary
1st, Charlie McCarthy (24) 42pts
2nd, Pat Sheehy (18) 42 pts
3rd, Tim Walsh (20) 40 pts
Saturday, May 22: Open Singles sponsored by Kala Electrical
1st, Seamus Mulcahy (21) 42 pts
2nd, Dan McKenna (14) 41 pts
3rd, Daniel O’Connell (19) 40 pts
Sunday, May 23: Club Singles sponsored by Kieran T, Flynn & Co Solicitors
1st, Dan McKenna (14) 68; 2nd, James Ryan (9) 69; 3rd; Timmy Dalton (8) 69; Gross; Donnacha Cleary (4) 74 Junior Captain.
Fixtures
Open Singles Tuesday and Saturday, May 25 and May 29.
On Sunday, May 30 we will have our second major of TGC125.
The Coman Cup
Hopefully the weather gods will shine on us.
LADIES GOLF
Results
Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18 hole stableford competition, club day.
Winner Noreen Crosse (26) 39 points. Runner up Katherine Morrissey (10). 36 points.
Sunday, May 16, 2021 club day, 18 hole competition kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer Oil.
Winner Aileen Carroll (27) 33 points. Runner up Ann Kinane Creamer (17) 32 points.
Wednesday, May 19, 2021, kindly sponsored by Limerick Brakes. 18 hole stableford competition.
Winner Yvonne Daly Ryan (9) 38 points. Runner-up Marian Finn (8) 35 points, on the back 9 from in third Joanne Collins (29) 35 points.
9 hole competition: Winner - Keire O’Keeffe (33) 20 points.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on