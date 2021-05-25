A day to remember as Tipperary lady golfer records hole in one

Congratulations to Yvonne Daly Ryan who had a great start to the golfing year on Wednesday week last, May 19.

Not alone did Yvonne win the stableford competition that day but she also experienced the thrill of a hole in one on her way to victory.

Playing in the company of Sadie Conray and Katherine Morrissey, 9-handicapper Yvonne aced the 15th hole to great cheering from her two playing partners.

So well done to you Yvonne.

The full results of that competition were:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, kindly sponsored by Limerick Brakes. 18 hole stableford competition.

Winner Yvonne Daly Ryan (9) 38 points. Runner-up Marian Finn (8) 35 points, on the back 9 from in third Joanne Collins (29) 35 points.

9 hole competition: Winner - Keire O’Keeffe (33) 20 points.

MENS GOLF

Results

Tuesday, May 18: Open Singles sponsored by Carry Out, Mr Michael Heffernan, Tipperary

1st, Charlie McCarthy (24) 42pts

2nd, Pat Sheehy (18) 42 pts

3rd, Tim Walsh (20) 40 pts

Saturday, May 22: Open Singles sponsored by Kala Electrical

1st, Seamus Mulcahy (21) 42 pts

2nd, Dan McKenna (14) 41 pts

3rd, Daniel O’Connell (19) 40 pts

Sunday, May 23: Club Singles sponsored by Kieran T, Flynn & Co Solicitors

1st, Dan McKenna (14) 68; 2nd, James Ryan (9) 69; 3rd; Timmy Dalton (8) 69; Gross; Donnacha Cleary (4) 74 Junior Captain.

Fixtures

Open Singles Tuesday and Saturday, May 25 and May 29.

On Sunday, May 30 we will have our second major of TGC125.

The Coman Cup

Hopefully the weather gods will shine on us.



LADIES GOLF

Results

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18 hole stableford competition, club day.

Winner Noreen Crosse (26) 39 points. Runner up Katherine Morrissey (10). 36 points.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 club day, 18 hole competition kindly sponsored by O’Dwyer Oil.

Winner Aileen Carroll (27) 33 points. Runner up Ann Kinane Creamer (17) 32 points.

