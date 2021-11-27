Tipperary golf club notes and fixtures

Weekly Golf Notes
Ladies results and fixtures
Wednesday, November 17, kindly sponsored by Tipp Co-Op
Winner Renagh Murphy (7) 28 pts
Runner Up Paula Hickey (20) 27pts
3rd LC Yvonne Daly (5) 26 pts
Sunday, November 21
Turkey Competition
Winner Fionnuala Fenton (18) 25 pts
Runner Up Mary Crowe (12) 24pts
3rd Joan Ryan O'Halloran (20) 23 pts
Winter League Week 2
Vultures and Falcons had 62 pts each
Fixtures for this week
Wednesday, November 24: Kindly sponsored by Tipperary Credit Union, Category A,B and C prizes. Check holes in play and course conditions.
Sunday, November 28
Turkey Competition and again please check holes in play and course conditions.
