Lowry fades out of contention on final day in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry endured a disastrous final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.

Shane went into the final round just one shot off the lead held by Scott Jamieson but never got his game into gear. Neither did Jamieson as it turned out as both players signed for five over par final rounds to slip down the pecking order, Lowry finishing up in a share of 12th place.

Thomas Pieters, who went into the final round on the same score as Lowry, did enough to win the tournament with a steady par round of 72. It turns out a one under par round would have been enough for Shane to take victory as the leaders all came back to the field. In the end, Shane's round of 77 was way off the pace.

The 2019 Open champion had the worst possible start when he triple-bogeyed the opening hole, a par 4 he had parred in each of his other three rounds this week.

From there he was chasing his tail and while a birdie on the 5th helped matters, a double-bogey on 7 totally derailed his challenge.

The back nine wasn't much better with no birdies and a disappointing bogey on 16 taking the shine off what had been a strong week for the Clara man.

In the end his round of 77 was good enough for a share of 12th spot. He finished on five under par for the week. Thomas Pieters won with a round of 72, finishing at 10 under par for the tournament.