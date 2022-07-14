Open Championship 2022: Friday tee times for Irish golfers

The Irish golfers of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Carey and Ronan Mullarney are competing in this year's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

2014 Open winner and world number two Rory McIlroy will tee off at 2.59pm on Friday afternoon alongside defending Open champion Collin Morikawa and the in-form Xander Schauffele who won last week's Scottish Open and the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will tee off shortly after at 3.10pm with US PGA champion Justin Thomas and the talented Victor Hovland.

Waterford golfer Seamus Power enters his first Open Championship as world number 37. Power will tee off at 1.04pm for his second round and will be joined by Australian Cameron Smith and American golfer Brooks Koepka.

2007 and 2008 Open champ Padraig Harrington will tee off at 9.47am alongside Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell while 2011 Open winner Darren Clarke is out at 8.36am on Friday morning with Richard Bland and Filippo Celli.

Irish qualifiers David Carey (10.53am) and Ronan Mullarney (11.15) also have morning tee times on Friday.

All tee times for Friday's second round:

* denotes amateur

06:35 Mark Calcavecchia (US), Ryan Fox (NZ), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

06:46 Sam Bairstow (Eng*), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

06:57 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

07:08 Thriston Lawrence (SA), Alex Wrigley (Eng), Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry)

07:19 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Wise (US)

07:30 Wyndham Clark (US), Talor Gooch (US), Shaun Norris (SA)

07:41 Russell Henley (USr), Aldrich Potgieter (SA*), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:52 Stewart Cink (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Aaron Jarvis (Cay*)

08:03 Paul Casey (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (US)

08:14 Dustin Johnson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

08:25 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (US)

08:36 Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita*), Darren Clarke (NI)

08:47 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Kevin Na (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

09:03 David Duval (US), Justin Harding (SA), Jordan Smith (Eng)

09:14 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), David Law (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn*), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (US), Tiger Woods (US)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US), Harold Varner III (US)

10:20 Sam Burns (US), Patrick Cantlay (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (US)

10:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Matthew Griffin (Aus), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

10:53 David Carey (Ire), John Catlin (USA), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)

11:04 Min-Gyu Cho (Kor), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg)

11:15 Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Ire), Lars van Meijel (Ned)

11:36 Paul Lawrie (Sco), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

11:47 Barclay Brown (Eng), Ben Campbell (NZ), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

11:58 Dean Burmester (SA), Chan Kim (US), Brandon Wu (US)

12:09 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

12:20 Ashley Chesters (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

12:31 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

12:42 Tom Hoge (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed (US)

12:53 John Daly (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

13:04 Brooks Koepka (US), Seamus Power (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:15 Tommy Fleetwood (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:26 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Young (US)

13:37 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (US), Zach Johnson (US)

13:48 Brian Harman (US), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Danny Willett (Eng)

14:04 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:15 Justin de Los Santos (US), Luke List (US), Sepp Straka (Aut)

14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ernie Els (SA), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

14:37 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Victor Perez (Fra), Scott Vincent (Zim)

14:48 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Jason Kokrak (US)

14:59 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

15:10 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Justin Thomas (US)

15:21 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:32 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Chris Kirk (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

15:43 Dylan Frittelli (SA), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Trey Mullinax (US)

15:54 Zander Lombard (SA), John Parry (Eng), Anthony Quayle (Aus)

16:05 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell (Eng), Marco Penge (Eng)

16:16 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Oliver Farr (Wal), Matt Ford (Eng)