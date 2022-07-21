Padraig Harrington off to strong start at The Senior Open

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington has carded a four-under-par 66 in his opening round of The Senior Open. PIC: Sportsfile
Irish golfer Padraig Harrington has carded a four-under-par 66 in his opening round of The Senior Open.
No surprise! @padraig_h at Senior Open.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 21, 2022
He’s T2 (-4, 16). pic.twitter.com/9Grr9flFj4
Canadian Stephen Ames (-6) is the early leader of the tournament which is being held at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland.
Harrington recently won the US Senior Open in June before competing in the Irish Open, the JP McManus Pro-Am, the Scottish Open and last week's Open Championship at St Andrews.
