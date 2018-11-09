Tipperary Londis stores in Clonmel and Thurles are honoured

Londis retailers from every corner of the country descended on the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone in Co Westmeath for the 2018 Londis Retailing Awards.

The Londis Retailing Awards have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas of store performance. This year 65 Londis retailers received Londis Retailing Awards including two stores from Tipperary including:

• Aherne’s Londis Thurles: Retailing Excellence Award

• McDermott’s Londis Irishtown, Clonmel: Retailing Excellence Award

Congratulating retailers at the awards ceremony, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said: “Londis retailers are at the heart of their communities around the country. It’s great to see the wealth of outstanding expertise demonstrated by Londis retailers and in particular the very worthy winners of the 2018 Awards.

“In the past year, the standards across the Londis retail estate have soared. The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country. This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I commend them all on this wonderful achievement.”

Award recipients are selected after demonstrating outstanding industry excellence following a year of specialised audits conducted by retail specialists, SMA. The stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the stores’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

These exemplary Londis retailers received their awards in recognition of their commitment to implementing exceptionally high standards throughout their store, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local community.