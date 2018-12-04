Tipperary hospital staff get behind 16 Days of Action Opposing Violence against women

UL Hospitals staff, which includes Nenagh Hospital, have joined forces with An Gardai Siochana, Rape Crisis Mid-West, Adapt House, Clare Haven and Ascend Services as part of the international campaign 16 Days of Action Opposing Violence Against Women.

The campaign started on November 25, the Global 16 Days Campaign on the UN Day opposing Violence against Women. Violence against women is embedded as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals which the international community have signed up to in order to address global problems of poverty and inequality.

Organisations in the Mid-West will join others around the world in running a range of activities to raise awareness about issues of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence until December 10.

The Medical Social Work (MSW) Team at UL Hospitals offers a confidential, support and information service to those who are affected by domestic violence across all the UL Hospitals Group. They meet and work with women, children and families who attend UHL Grouphospitals having experienced, or who are at risk of, abuse.

Anne Hegarty, manager of Medical Social Work Services at UHL, said it was important “to look at this year’s campaign theme, Change the Conversation, which puts a focus on how we discuss and speak about domestic violence and femicide. The campaign highlights myths surrounding domestic violence and challenges these. One-in-five women experience some form of domestic violence in Ireland and women continue to face deeply ingrained myths in our society.”

Local support service can be had through: Medical Social Work Team UHL: 061-482965/2467; Adapt House, Limerick: 1800-200504/061-412354 (24 hr helpline); Clare Haven, Ennis, 065-6822435 (24 hr helpline); Ascend, North Tipperary: 0505-23999 (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm); Rape Crisis Centre Midwest, Limerick, 1800-311511.