Landmark property for sale in Thurles, Co. Tipperary

This is an extensive landmark property close to Thurles Railway Station and Lidl Supermarket at Abbey Road, Thurles, a short distance from Semple Stadium and also Thurles Town Centre, including Friar Street.

The property site is a total size of c. 0.5 of one acre with various buildings including large two storey private house, commercial garage, outhousing and storage areas etc.

In view of its location the property would be suitable for development ie, housing or commercial use.

For further information and details contact Sean Spain, Sole Auctioneer in privacy 0504-22477.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/353060/magnificant-tipperary-property-with-stunning-views-is-on-the-market.html