Two Tipperary properties sold at Munster Property Auctions

The Munster Property Auction finished their year of public auction events on a high note, selling 19 of the 22 lots offered at their final auction of the year, which took place on November 29th. Two of the properties were in Tipperary.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/353066/landmark-property-for-sale-in-thurles-co-tipperary.html

This was the company’s 5th event of 2018, with properties from across the province offered for sale and the auction team reported strong interest and viewing levels in the lead up to the event.

A large crowd was in attendance, all hoping to secure their property of interest before Christmas. This result added to the result of the 4 previous public auctions during the year leaves the company with an impressive 93% sold rate over the course of the year.

Patrick Convey, company director commented “the success of our auctions is down to the large marketing campaigns we undertake in Ireland and abroad while also working in close partnership with our local partner estate agents.”

Mr. Convey was keen to point out that the auction team will be selling properties on their online auction website www.munsterproperty

auction.ie right up to Christmas.

The Munster Property Auction are now taking entries for their ongoing online auctions and their first public auction of 2019, which will take place on February 28th in The Rochestown Park Hotel, Douglas, Cork.

Finally Mr. Convey took the opportunity to say, “We would like to thank all our client and customers for their business in 2018 and we wish everyone a Happy Christmas and New Year”.

Back to November 29th, where in Cashel an excellent, retail investment unit was offered to the room in partnership with Maher Auctioneers. Unit 3 Lower Gate Street was subject to strong local interest before it was sold in the room for €37,000.

In partnership with Liam O'Grady Auctioneers a substantial mixed use property on the main street in Tipperary Town was offered for sale. 11 Bank Place, Tipperary Town received strong interest levels leading into the auction event and the vendor accepted a bid of €75,000 prior to the auction on November 29th.

To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 021 234 9696 or visit their website www.munsterproperty

auction.ie