Tipperary gardai warn public over scam broadband phone calls

Gardai have warned members of the public not to give out any personal or financial information to unknown callers following a spate of scam phone calls from a number showing a Thurles prefix.

In recent days a number of reports were made to gardai in relation to scam phone calls threatening to cut off broadband connections unless payments were made.

Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer said these phone calls are part of an operation to retrieve bank details by scammers.

Gardai have advised anyone who receives a call from an unknown number pertaining to be from a broadband provider to take note of the date and time of the call and details of the request.

Gardai have stated that this is a scam intended to retrieve personal information from the public.