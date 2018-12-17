Tipperary Rotary club is looking for outstanding young citizens

Each year Rotary international recognise outstanding contributions from young

people aged 25 years or under who have made a positive contribution to

their community and the Clonmel club is seeking nominations from the South Tipperary area.

The Award is open to an individual or group.

The criteria state that the contribution must have made a positive social impact on a

community through action, and be a positive role model for others. This could

include people who might be champions in their school or local community, youth

carers, fundraisers, volunteers or young people who shown particular courage in

some way.

Young citizen award winners receive a trophy, certificate and a prize of 500 euros

for the winners nominated charity or good cause. The winners will be presented

with their award at Rotary showcase awards ceremony in Nottingham in the UK by

BBC presenter Ellie Crisell on Sunday May 12th 2019.

For an application form contact the Secretary, Clonmel Rotary Club, c/o Cluain

Training Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel or contact any member of the Clonmel club

for further information.

You can find out more information from the Rotary GBI website on the Youth

Services page. You may also find out about last years winners on: Rotary Young

Citizen Award Winners 2018 on the same website.

Club PRO Gerry Flynn said Clonmel Rotary will consider all entries submitted and will nominate from those, who in the opinion of the local judges, best meet the criteria outlined above.

Closing date for consideration by the Clonmel Club for nomination will be January 31

2019.