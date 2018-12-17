AWARD
Tipperary Rotary club is looking for outstanding young citizens
Clonmel looking for nominations
Rotary Club PRO Gerry Flynn
Each year Rotary international recognise outstanding contributions from young
people aged 25 years or under who have made a positive contribution to
their community and the Clonmel club is seeking nominations from the South Tipperary area.
The Award is open to an individual or group.
The criteria state that the contribution must have made a positive social impact on a
community through action, and be a positive role model for others. This could
include people who might be champions in their school or local community, youth
carers, fundraisers, volunteers or young people who shown particular courage in
some way.
Young citizen award winners receive a trophy, certificate and a prize of 500 euros
for the winners nominated charity or good cause. The winners will be presented
with their award at Rotary showcase awards ceremony in Nottingham in the UK by
BBC presenter Ellie Crisell on Sunday May 12th 2019.
For an application form contact the Secretary, Clonmel Rotary Club, c/o Cluain
Training Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel or contact any member of the Clonmel club
for further information.
You can find out more information from the Rotary GBI website on the Youth
Services page. You may also find out about last years winners on: Rotary Young
Citizen Award Winners 2018 on the same website.
Club PRO Gerry Flynn said Clonmel Rotary will consider all entries submitted and will nominate from those, who in the opinion of the local judges, best meet the criteria outlined above.
Closing date for consideration by the Clonmel Club for nomination will be January 31
2019.
