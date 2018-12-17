Mt Saint Joseph Abbey and Cistercian College Roscrea host annual Christmas carol service

Mount Saint Joseph Abbey and Cistercian College Roscrea opened the doors of the Abbey Church this week to all for the highly anticipated Annual Christmas Carol Service.

Presided over by Dom Malachy Thompson and directed by William Cullagh, director of music at Cistercian College, guests and visitors experienced an afternoon of Christmas readings, carols and hymns including Silent Night, O Come All Ye Faithful and Oh Holy Night.

The widely celebrated annual Christmas carol service is a highlight on the College calendar and both students and staff this year outdid themselves, performing beautifully sung carols to a very large congregation.

As many past students, parents and visitors will testify, the occasion each year is a treat to the senses set in the peaceful and tranquil setting of the Abbey and this week we were delighted to welcome so many to join us in an evening of song to celebrate and reflect on this special time of year.

Meanwhile, Slí na Manach is a new book by Fr Laurence Walsh OCSO, celebrating the 140 year history of Mount Saint Joseph Abbey, in text and pictures.

Please use our website link www.msjroscrea.ie to learn more and order your copy!