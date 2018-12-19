Cashel benefits from annual Tesco Christmas appeal

Tesco across Co. Tipperary have raised €4,000 worth of donations for local charities as part of Tesco Ireland’s annual Christmas Appeal, with Cashel benefitting in particular.

Across the country, a total of €150,000 worth of donations has been collected to support families in need in their local communities. Some of the organisations benefiting from the appeal include Cashel Social Services, Lyons Club and St Vincent De Paul. The annual Tesco Ireland Christmas Appeal ran in Tesco stores on from December 7th-9th, and shoppers were asked to donate a product in-store to their local charitable organisation.

Food, toiletries, nappies, small clothing items and toys were donated as part of the three-day appeal.