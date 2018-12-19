The Trip to Tipp is back!

CWB.ie presents the Trip to Tipp Weekender on Friday September 20 and Saturday September 21, 2019 with Early Bird Weekender Tickets on sale NOW for €139.50 incl. booking fee available until December 31st 2018 from www.eventbrite.com

That’s the Christmas present sorted for the music fan in your life!

The Trip to Tipp made a stomping return in 2018 as Féile Classical, with two-sold out electrifying concerts entertaining over 20,000 people, lauded as the gigs-of-the-year and singlehandedly putting Thurles back on the map as a music town to be reckoned with!

Due to the constant heartfelt request of fans and the persuasive skill of Tom Dunne, CWB.ie is delighted to announce Trip to Tipp Weekender will take place Friday September 20 and Saturday September 21, 2019. Featuring two days of music with two different line-ups each day, first band to be confirmed and a huge treat for 90s fans, cult band Sultans of Ping return to Thurles for the first time in 26-years performing their hits with the Irish Chamber Orchestra! Also taking to the 2019 stage, fellow Corkonians The Frank and Walters, whose euphoric opening was one of this year’s highlights and a special performance from Mundy who promises an atmosphere of ‘Gin & Tonic’ skies over Semple.

Trip to Tipp Weekender will also feature rip-roaring performances from lots of the Féile Classical 2018 bands, along with some other 90’s legends – all will be revealed when the full line-up is announced in spring! This year’s festival will feature a bigger new Glampsite, with more options to suit all festival-goers, details and prices are coming soon!

Announcing Trip to Tipp Weekender event curator Tom Dunne says “I was humbled to have been part of something so special as what took place in Thurles, it was remarkable. When each of the bands got back home to normality, the feeling just stayed with us, we kept in touch swapping stories and having the craic about whose set was the best, the energy was still with us, the conclusion was that the buzz of the weekend was far too special to be a once off. The Trip to Tipp is back and it needs to stay, I got in touch with CWB.ie and they secured the dates for 2019! Ken Rice and the ICO are on board to create some magic and our first announcement for 2019 is Sultans of Ping – a true cult band of the 90s, along with Mundy, The Frank and Walters and many others – it’s going to be all of the magic of this September and a hell of a lot more!”

Trip to Tipp Weekender Early Bird Weekend tickets are €139.50 incl. booking fee and are on sale on Eventbrite only at this discounted price until 31st December 2018 please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trip-to-tipp-2019-tickets-5380…

The full Trip to Tipp Weekender line-up will be announced in Spring 2019 along with details of Glamping, Food, Music Trail and much more!

For further information please visit www.cwb.ie