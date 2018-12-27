Discover a variety of breathtaking Irish holiday destinations at Holiday World Show, taking place in the RDS Simmonscourt from Friday 25th January to Sunday 27th January 2019. The show’s largest ever Home Holiday Pavilion was launched in Dublin by Brendan Griffin, T.D. Minister of State for Tourism.

Holiday World Show’s Home Holiday Pavilion will showcase hundreds of destinations and holiday experiences from all across the beautiful island of Ireland. From stunning coastal towns to cosmopolitan cities and unforgettable landscapes, there is so much to discover right on our doorstep.

Tipperary exhibitors for this year’s Holiday World Show are Munster Vales.

Speaking at the photocall, Minister Griffin said, “Ireland truly offers some unique opportunities for exciting travel experiences. Boasting accommodation ranging from luxury castles to country cottages, diverse activities such as exploring our new Greenways on foot or by bike, world class cultural attractions and breathtaking beaches, there really is so much to explore in 2019.”

He added, “The continued growth of Holiday World Show and it’s ever-growing Home Holiday Pavilion highlights the appetite of Irish consumers for holidays within our shores, as well as the wealth of products on offer by Irish tourism providers.”



Maureen Ledwith, Organiser of the Holiday World Show, said, “Holiday World Show is an exceptional opportunity for visitors to meet with over 1,000 travel experts from across Ireland and the world, book incredible breaks and avail of exclusive show-only offers. We’re delighted to host the show’s biggest Home Holiday Pavilion this year, with 20 regions taking part.”

Holiday World Show 2019 will also include the largest ever ‘Visit USA Pavilion’, a French Camping Pavilion, the Irish holiday favourites Spain and Italy, as well as an array of other destinations, cruise companies and airlines. International award winning travel journalist Eoghan Corry will once again take to the stage and present his newly formatted series of talks called ‘Talk Travel’. Eoghan will interview leading industry experts from around the world and answer visitors’ questions on topics such as Holiday Trends, Solo Holidays, Visas and Passports, Irish Attractions, Cruises, Adventure Holidays and much more.

For further information on the Holiday World Show 2019 visit www.holidayworldshow.com.