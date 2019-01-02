Trevester submit new plans for Cashel Palace hotel

A new application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council in relation to the redevelopment of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Applicant Trevester Ltd lodged plans on December 6 2018, for permission for alterations or modifications to the development already permitted under a previous planning application.

This previous application allows for major alterations and extensions to be made to the historic building located in the heart of Cashel's Main Street, including some demolition works.

On completion, it's hoped the hotel will employ 100 staff, 40 on a full-time basis.

The new proposed modifications will result in a reduction in the permitted number of bedrooms from 61 to 45. There will also be a reduction in the permitted new floor area from about 4,620 sqm to 3,475 sqm; the relocation of, change in layout and change to the elevation treatment of the proposed function room; the relocation of, change in layout and change to the elevation treatment of the proposed spa/leisure centre; change to the elevation treatment of the proposed new bedroom block; a change of proposed use of the coach house from general use to ancillary office use; amendments to the landscaping plan; amendments to proposals for the treatment of boundary walls; and amendments to ancillary works.

The works will be carried out within the curtilage of the the following six structures on the Record of Protected Structures of the Cashel and Environs Development Plan 2009-2015: the Cashel Town Walls; Cashel Palace Hotel; P&T post box; Palace School House; Cashel Palace Gate Lodge and Mikey Ryan's, and will include works to three of these protected structures.

Submissions can be made before January 18 next, and a case decision is due on or before February 8 next.

The redevelopment is being financed by race horse owner and businessman John Magnier of Coolmore Studs.

It's understood the Cashel Palace will re-open some time in mid 2020.