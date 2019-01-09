Tipperary winter walking festival at Aherlow to run over three days

The Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Ltd in association with the Galtee Walking Club will hold their annual Glen of Aherlow Winter Walking Festival in Tipperary over the weekend of January 25 to 27.

The festival will host six guided walks over 2 days. On Saturday A walkers can enjoy the magnificence of Galtymore in Winter on the Galtymore Horseshoe, while B Walkers will climb Bane Hill on a 10km trek, the C group will walk the Lady Gregory Loop on the eastern end of the Galtees taking in the waterfall and St Pecaun’s Holy Well.

On Sunday Walkers will have a choice of a B+ to Lake Diheen and Cush Mountain (13km); A B walk to Lake Diheen (10km) or a C walk from Aherlow House Hotel to the Millennium Stone taking in Christ the King viewing point.

The Base Point for all walks is Aherlow House Hotel, registration in the Hotel each morning. Buses are provided to drop off and collect from each walk

The Festival opens in Aherlow House on Friday January 26th to meet the guides and assess the weekend routes, maps will be available for all walks.

There is a feast of entertainment for the weekend with the Festival Dinner on Saturday night which is open to visitors and locals to attend, there will be music in the Hotel bar both Friday and Saturday night.

Local tourism providers are offering a superb attractive weekend deal for the Winter Walking Festival in The Glen, with Festival rates per person sharing for 2 B & B. Festival brochure can be accessed on www.aherlow.com or contact 086 8314443 with any queries.