Tipperary screening of award-winning movie on autism

Autism Residential Care Services Ltd, empowering a voice for choice, independence and inclusion, sponsor the screening of 'This is Nicholas - Living with Autism', a documentary by award winning Tipperary director Nicholas Ryan- Purcell.

It will be held upstairs in the South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel on Saturday, January 12 at 5pm, followed by a question and answer session, and wine reception.

Tickets at €5 each are available from the South Tipperary Arts Centre in advance or at the door on the evening.

The story chronicles the personal journey for Nicholas of living with Autism but also depression, which was brought on by an early childhood trauma.

With support from family, school teachers and influential people, obstacles were overcome and challenges faced.

This documentary is supported by archival video and photograph material

It was described by the Irish Film Institute as a 'brave and inspirational piece of work, made with clarity and insight by an insider to greatly understand our understanding of Asperger Syndrome'.

This Is Nicholas – Living With Autism, premiered in Manhattan on Saturday, October 13 as part of NYC Mental Health Film Festival.