Hospital serving north Tipperary again worst hit this morning

University Hospital Limerick, which serves north Tipperary, is again the worst hit hospital in the country today, with 44 people awaiting beds.

Nationally 486 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 351 are waiting in the emergency department, while 135 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick - 44

Cork University Hospital - 38

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown - 36

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.