Tipperary community launches Who Wants to be a Thousandaire fundraiser in Cappawhite

The launch of the hugely popular, “Who wants to be a Thousandaire?” fundraiser took place in the Cappawhite Resource Centre with a large attendance from the local community.

The Donohill Development Council Ltd and Cappawhite Ladies Football Club are running the upcoming fundraiser on Saturday February 2, at 8pm in the Cappawhite Resource Centre.

This incredibly successful show, provided by Pallas Marketing Ltd., is to assist in the fundraising for a multi-purpose community building in Donohill and for Cappawhite Ladies Football Club and to support the club and further develop the school links programmes encouraging young girl participation in sports.

“This show has attracted large audiences all over Ireland over the past seven years and is fast becoming the most popular source of fund-raising for schools and clubs,” explained Carol Leonard, Secretary of Cappawhite Ladies FC. “Contestants are drawn from ticket sales and each contestant will play for €1000.

The show is fully computerised with 50/50, Ask the Audience and a brilliant video linked Phone a Friend. The questions and four possible answers and displayed on two 8ft x 6ft screens, one at each side of the stage. We have been in contact with several others groups who ran, “Who wants to be a Thousandaire” shows around the country with great success. We are all looking forward to a great night on the 2nd February as the show is really hi-tech and offers a superb night’s entertainment. The show is timed to start at 8pm and we would encourage people to come early to ensure a seat” said John Crosse Chair of Donohill Development Council.”

There is still some large screen digital advertising space available for the show. Please contact Lis O’Brien 086 8042045 or donohill development18 @gmail. com for further information.

Tickets for “Who wants to be a Thousandaire?” are available from any member of the fundraising committee and must be purchased in advance of the night. Numbers are limited – anyone wishing to attend and purchase a ticket should call the hotline 086 8042045 or go to Cappa LFC Facebook page and event Cappa LFC/Donohill Development Council 1000’aire.

Paul O’Neill, Cappawhite Ladies Football Club, said they were very grateful to all of the sponsors who supported the fundraiser.