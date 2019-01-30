M7 collision update: Gardai confirm man brought to hospital with 'serious injuries'

The Gardai have confirmed that a male has been brought to University Hospital Limerick following a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 this morning.

The man's injuries have been described as "serious".

Garda forensic collision investigators are en route to the accident, which happened at approximately 7.40am between Junction 27 Birdhill and Junction 26 Nenagh.

Gardaí from Nenagh are at the scene.

The motorway is currently closed and local diversions are in place, with motorists being asked to use to R445 / old N7.

This is the second accident on the M7 this week.

A single-vehicle crash took place at the Castletroy junction this Tuesday near a patch of "slippery" road.

No one was reported to have been injured in the incident.