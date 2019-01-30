Motorway closed between Nenagh and Birdhill following multi vehicle collision

The M7 is closed northbound between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West due to a multi-vehicle collision earlier this morning.

Traffic is very slow on approach and motorists are advised to use the Old N7 instead.

Gardai are advising extreme care on the N24 particularly between Monard and Bansha due to ice and poor driving conditions.

#TIPPERARY M7 closed northbound after J27 Birdhill due to multi-vehicle collision. https://t.co/ETLoXUZzlC — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 30, 2019

The counties worst affected by icy roads at the moment are Cork, Limerick, Galway, Tipperary, Roscommon and Cavan while the most affected by lying snow are Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo,and Longford.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place until midday on Saturday, February 2. Frost and ice are especially likely on secondary routes and on high ground in particular.

