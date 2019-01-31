New book on tracing your Tipperary ancestors is launched

Local Historian and author Dr. Noreen Higgins-McHugh launched her latest book, Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors, at the Tipperary Excel, Tipperary town.

Published by Flyleaf press, the book is a comprehensive guide for research on the families of county Tipperary, Ireland.

It sets out the latest records available, where they can be accessed, and how they can be used to best effect in genealogical or family history research. It is fully indexed and richly illustrated with maps of the various administrative divisions and with examples of the types of records available. It also contains links to a wide range of on-line resources.

Dr. Noreen Higgins-McHugh obtained a MA in Local Studies at the University of Limerick and in 2013 a PhD in History from UCC on the subject of 1830s Ireland: The Tithe War. Her previous publications include: 'Tipperary's Tithe War: 1930-1838 (2002 and various historical articles in the Tipperary Historical Journal and other history journals.

Noreen’s book Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors came from a passion for tracing family trees. “I’ve always been interested in tracing family trees and I have worked on research in this area for over twenty years. I knew there was a need to do a genealogy book, as Tipperary is such a big county with three different dioceses and three different heritage centres. I also felt there was a need for a comprehensive guide as most main primary sources such as the 1901, 1911 census and 1850s Griffith's Valuation are now on-line.

In fact, one of the highlights writing Tracing Your Tipperary Ancestors is the availability of sources online since 2008 and the digitalisation of records. Although keeping abreast of all records coming on-line is a challenge.”

Noreen is now living in Drom & Inch and originally hails from Kilfeacle. She is married to Tipperary town Accountant Martin McHugh and they have one daughter, Julia.

Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors is part of a series of publications by Flyleaf press, Ireland’s major specialist publisher of family history and genealogy titles. Noreen’s twenty-year research and passion for Tipperary history made her the perfect author to write this new Tipperary addition to the series.

“I’ve come across many inspirational people in my research but my favourite Tipperary person is Joan of Kilfeacle (1509/1514-1565), also known as the Countess of Desmond, Lady Bryan and Countess of Desmond,” explained Noreen.

“I first heard about of Joan of Kilfeacle when I was in primary school and was fascinated by her, especially as I was from Kilfeacle too. I love Joan's determination to marry a much younger man for love, her cousin, James Fitzgerald, 16th Earl of Desmond in 1551, instead of an English courtier, Sir Francis Bryan. She shows great diplomatic skills in keeping the peace between her son, Black Tom of Ormond and her third husband, James Fitzgerald of Desmond from 1551 to 1564 and her determination to maintain the ownership of her lands at Kilfeacle, Kilsheelan and Clonmel.

As both Fitzgerald and married into the Ormonds, she was the only one who had the right to them. She maintained a friendly correspondence with Queen Elizabeth 1 who relied on her to keep a fragile peace in the ongoing dispute between the Desmonds and the Ormonds, which included a dispute on the ownership of Kilfeacle, Kilsheelan and Clonmel until her death in 1565. Her husband led the failed Desmond rebellion in the late 1570s and was murdered in 1583. Her eldest son by James Butler, was 'Black Tom', 10th Earl of Ormond (1532-1614) who built Carrick-on-Suir Castle and was a great favourite of Queen Elizabeth 1. “

Noreen recently chaired the recent Tipperary War of Independence Lecture Series committee that took place on January 19, at Ballykisteen hotel in conjunction with the War of Independence commemoration events. “We had a fantastic response to the holding of an one-day history conference with over 220 attendees. The conference explored the impact and legacy of the Soloheadbeg ambush that happened one hundred years ago on 21 January 2019 in an impartial way and fair way, using evidence-based research. We intend to hold another conference in the Autumn of 2020 about the various events of the War of Independence,” added Noreen.

Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors is now available to buy at The Bookworm, Thurles and The Nenagh Bookshop, Flyleaf Press, Dublin (flyleaf.ie) and also from Noreen at Tipperaryhistory@gmail.com for €14 & P&P. The book will also be available in Greenes Newsagents and the Tipperary Excel. Tipperary Town.