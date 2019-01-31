Tribute to the late Larry Fitzpatrick, Templemore and Canada

Larry Fitzpatrick, Springvalley, Clonmore, Main Street, Templemore and Toronto, Canada, was born in Springvalley, Clonmore on May 22 1928.

He was the youngest of a family of ten children of parents Michael and Sarah Fitzpatrick and the last surviving member.

On leaving school Larry worked on the family farm for a few years. Like many others at that time he decided to emigrate. In 1947, with his neighbour and friend, Larry Nolan both headed to Chicago but it wasn’t to their liking so they moved on and settled in Toronto.

Larry spent most of his working life with Rail Canada, The Great Canadian Railway, (VIA). His work had him travelling the length and breadth of Canada for over 37 years until his retirement in 1986. He progressed upwards in the company with many promotions during his years with them.

Larry loved Toronto and enjoyed the way of life there and what Canada had to offer but he never forgot his homeland and returned home regularly during the summer for a couple of months, We won’t say “holidays” as Larry always found something to do and kept himself busy when he came back to Templemore. Being an early riser he was in the sorting office first thing each morning, was a great help there and enjoyed the friendship and company of the local postmen. The almost daily trips to butcher Jim and Greengrocer Peter would have been interesting banter to hear. He had great chats with the men who over the years had retired back to Templemore from various parts of the world and loved hearing all the stories of their lives abroad. Many have described him as a great conversationalist who was very knowledgeable and very interesting company to be in.

Larry enjoyed meeting family, all the new additions to the family, neighbours, friends and all the locals. All the younger members of the family who visited Uncle Larry, in Main Street, knew that treats were always on the ready for them.

Larry’s last visit home was from May to August 2017. During that visit 3 of his family passed away - his sisters Mary Hassey and Nora Bassett and nephew Jim Hassey and a few months later his nephew Michael Fitzpatrick, Borrisbeg (Johannesburg). This all weighed heavily on him.

He was blessed with good health up to the last few months of his life. He spent the last 5 weeks of his life in Sunnbrook Hospital, Toronto, during which time he was visited by family members from home. He really appreciated the great care and kindness he received in hospital. He passed away peacefully on December 12 2018. On January 6 2019 after funeral Mass in Clonmore he was interred in the family grave in Killavinogue cemetery. He is deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great- grandnieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Go ndeana Dia trocaire ar a anam.