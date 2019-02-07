Tipperary locals urged to Show Some Heart

The Irish Heart Foundation is calling on the people of Tipperary to Show Some Heart this Valentine’s Day and support their fight against heart disease. On Valentine’s Day, teams of people will be packing shopping bags in Dunnes Stores around the country and the Irish Heart Foundation is looking for volunteers who can give a few hours of their day to this effort.

Teams of bag packers will be taking over six Dunnes Stores in Tipperary and the Irish Heart Foundation wants you to get involved. Each bagpack will be managed by a local coordinator – as a volunteer, all you need to do is commit to the time you can take part and turn up on the day. To find out more or to sign up to volunteer in your local Dunnes, visit www.irishheart.ie/volunteer or call the Irish Heart Foundation on 01 668 5001.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation. said “Each year, nearly 10,000 people in Ireland die from heart disease, leaving behind devastated families and communities. 80% of these deaths could be prevented and that’s what the Irish Heart Foundation is working to achieve.

“We’re asking the people of Tipperary to Show Some Heart and support our national bagpack to raise vital funds for our work. The money raised through this campaign will help us deliver our life-saving programmes like free CPR training, free community heart health checks and support groups for people affected by heart disease.”

Bagpacks will be taking place in:

Dunnes Stores Davis Road, Clonmel

Dunnes Stores Oakville, Clonmel

Dunnes Stores Annsbrook Shopping Centre, Nenagh

Dunnes Stores Roscrea

Dunnes Stores Thurles

Dunnes Stores Tipperary Town

If you can’t take part in the Irish Heart Foundation bagpack, you can still support us this Valentine’s Day. The Irish Heart Foundation has launched the Perfect Match, its new Valentine’s themed fundraising challenge. This February, the charity is asking the whole country to show some heart by challenging a friend or rival to a football match – or any kind of match – in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation.

The Perfect Match campaign will see students take on teachers, sports clubs line out against their neighbouring rivals, and local communities go head to head, all with the goal of raising funds to beat one of Ireland's biggest killers, heart disease.

To find out more or organise your own Perfect Match, visit www.irishheart.ie/perfectmatch .