New Tipperary hospital plans ‘safe’ to go ahead despite spiralling NCH cost overruns

Two large hospital projects in Co Tipperary are safe to proceed, despite the huge cost overruns of the National Children’s Hospital, the Tipperary Star can report.

Fears that the long awaited 40-bed modular unit under construction at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) might be affected by the National Children’s Hospital’s costs overruns have been allayed by Deputy Michael Lowry this week.

And Cllr Tom Wood has received a report that a 90-bed unit for St Patrick’s hospital in Cashel will also go ahead despite the NCH running over one billion euro over budget.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was due to bring a list of projects that will be directly impacted to Cabinet on Tuesday, with projects such as the cath lab in Waterford, and numerous schools and and road projects under consideration for postponement due to the spiralling costs of the NCH, now expected to cost more than €2 billion, up from €983m.

The Minister has to claw back €100m from projects earmarked for this year.

Clonmel STGH’s new unit is expected to open in Q3 of this year, having been delayed repeatedly.

Deputy Michael Lowry told the Tipperary Star that it’s unlikely the unit will be postponed due to the NCH as it comes under an existing capital development plan, and moved to reassure the public over spending for the extra nursing staff required to operate the unit.

