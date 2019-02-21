Tipperary volunteers needed for Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign

Make-A-Wish is looking for volunteers to support its bag pack fundraising campaign in Tesco Cashel, Thurles & Clonmel this Wish Day, Friday 29th March. Volunteers are required to bag pack in the supermarket for 3 hours during the flagship fundraising day to raise much-needed funds for the charity that grants the wishes of children living with life threatening illness, all across Tipperary.

Last year, Make-A-Wish granted the very special wishes of 7 local children in Tipperary including some who are living with cystic fibrosis, leukaemia and cognitive heart condition. Funds raised this Wish Day will help the charity to grant more magical wishes for other children in Tipperary, bringing them and their families hope, happiness and a welcome change from the drudgery of medical treatment.

Making wishes come true can have a hugely positive impact on a child and their families, giving strength, hope and joy. Research shows that children who have wishes granted are more likely to build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a serious illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health outcomes. Make-A-Wish does not receive any government funding and is solely dependent on the generosity of the public to continue granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Ireland.

According to Make-A-Wish Ireland, children's wishes can range from being a princess for the day or meeting their hero, to going on a once-in-a-lifetime family holiday. Wherever possible, the child’s family is invited to share in the wish experience, creating lasting memories for the family, the wider local community and all of those involved in granting the wish.

Make-A-Wish Ireland CEO, Susan O’Dwyer said, “Children with life-threatening illnesses need your help. Your precious gift of time this Wish Day 29th March will enable us to make wishes come true for seriously ill children when they most need strength, hope and joy. We have granted more than 2,400 wishes for Irish children which would not be possible without the support of the Irish public. A few hours from the people of Tipperary on Friday 29th March to help raise valuable funds will make wishes come true for more children in your community.”

A bag packing fundraising campaign will take place in Tesco stores across the country this Wish Day, Friday 29th March. 100% of proceeds collected will support wish granting for children living with life-threatening illnesses. To sign-up as a volunteer visitwww.makeawish.ie/wishday or call (01) 2052012 / info@makeawish.ie