Tipperary man Mark Hanniffy is Ireland's Consul General to Scotland

Mark Hanniffy has no regrets about his dramatic career switch from teaching organic chemistry in a university to a career in the diplomatic service that has seen him serve as Ireland’s Consul General to Scotland for almost the past three years.

“It’s a choice I would make again. I’ve very much enjoyed what I’ve done over the last 12 years”, he says.

Son of Fidelma and Brendan Hanniffy, he grew up in Coolgreaney Close, Queen Street, Clonmel. He attended Ss Peter and Paul’s primary school and the High School, where he sat his Leaving Cert in 1999.

He continued his education at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) where, as well as later teaching organic chemistry, he served as a member of the university’s governing authority and academic council. He holds B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry from NUIG.

“When I finished the Ph.D. in 2007 I had a choice of whether to pursue a career in scientific research and academia or try something entirely different, something more general with a wider perspective”, he says.

As someone always interested in international affairs and policy, he applied for a post with the Department of Foreign Affairs and “12 years later, here I am”.

Since then he has filled what he describes as very varied roles in different parts of the world, which he says has led to a career that has been “interesting if challenging”.

Prior to taking up duty in Scotland, Consul General Hanniffy served as deputy director of the policy planning unit at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin, and before that as deputy director of the department’s economic messaging unit.

He was previously posted at Ireland’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland (his first overseas post), where he was responsible for Ireland’s engagement with the UN and other international organisations on issues relating to humanitarian emergency response, migration, health and development policy.

“At the time the war in Syria was starting, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Libya. The role involved helping to channel Irish support to the UN humanitarian agencies such as UNHCR, and to inform Ireland’s own response so that it could make a contribution to international efforts made for people in need of assistance”.

He has also served in various capacities at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin, including in the department’s political division, in the office of the secretary general and on secondment as a policy advisor to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

In May 2016 he was appointed as Ireland’s Consul General to Scotland, and is the sixth occupant of the post since the establishment of Ireland’s Consulate General in Edinburgh in 1998.

According to the last census, more than 60,000 people in Scotland were born on the island of Ireland. And with thousands more of Irish descent living in the country, it’s no surprise when he says “the relationship between Ireland and Scotland is extraordinarily strong.

“There’s a huge amount of co-operation and traffic between the countries and huge economic interest for Ireland that’s being developed here”.

It’s estimated that Irish exports to Scotland have doubled since 2012, and that Scottish exports to Ireland increased by approximately 15% from 2016 to 2017.

Ireland is also the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment in Scotland.

This economic relationship between the countries was further strengthened last November when 57 Irish companies visited Scotland to explore different opportunities on a trade mission led by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Mark Hanniffy says the relationship between the countries is growing in both directions and is helpful to sustaining and supporting jobs in both countries.

Brexit, of course, will pose challenges to the relationship.

“There’s great energy and momentum in the economic relationship, and we’re determined to do everything possible to ensure that the outcome of Brexit doesn’t damage that trading relationship” .

He said the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s departure from the European Union was causing a degree of concern to Irish citizens resident in Britain, although it appears that the common travel areas will be preserved post-Brexit.

However he conceded that the general uncertainty surrounding Brexit isn’t helpful.

Apart from trade and the economy, he says the Irish Consulate does its best to support and engage with the very large and active Irish community in Scotland. The consulate is currently planning major St. Patrick’s Day festivals in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, a town near Glasgow that is a historic centre for Irish culture.

In collaboration with Conradh na Gaeilge and Scotland GAA, the consulate organised Irish Culture and Heritage Day, a major event in Edinburgh last September.

The Consul General says that the event, which showcased aspects of Irish culture including food, sport, language, music and dance, as well as offering advice on genealogy, was a very successful initiative.

There are five active GAA clubs across Scotland, while the first overseas branches of Conradh na Gaeilge and Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann were established in the country.

Mark Hanniffy says that he tries to return home relatively frequently.

Last month he visited his alma mater, Clonmel High School, as well as the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles to address students as part of the global schools programme, when aspects of Irish foreign policy and Ireland’s campaign for election to the UN security council were discussed.