Carrick-on-Suir's €2.4m refurbished and extended Town Hall is officially re-opened

Carrick-on-Suir's refurbished and expanded Town Hall was officially re-opened by Co. Council chairman Cllr Mattie Ryan and Carrick Municipal District chairperson Cllr Louise McLoughlin yesterday (Thursday)

The ceremony in the Town Hall's new foyer was attended by Tipperary Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath, local councillors and Co. Council staff as well as past elected members of the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council.

The €2.4m facelift and three-storey extension to the side and rear of the Town Hall was finished shortly before Christmas but planning for the project began nearly 15 years ago.

The revamp has doubled the size of the 19th century building and transformed it into a modern and spacious district headquarters of local government. One of the key objectives of the project was to make the Town Hall accessible for people with disabilities.

Co. Council chairman Cllr Mattie Ryan described the official re-opening ceremony as a "significant milestone" in the history of local government in the county. He said the completion of this project was the final piece of the jigsaw in the provision of modern public service facilities in each of the county's five municipal districts.

He paid tribute to the project's design team, the building contractor Tom O'Brien, who ensured the project was completed on time and within budget, the sub-contractors and council staff who project managed the revamp.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District chairperson Cllr Louise McLoughlin said the new state-of-the-art municipal district offices gave Carrick-on-Suir a status it truly deserves and showed the commitment of the local authority to the town.

She recalled the many roles the Town Hall building has fulfilled since it was built in 1843.

"It has been a band hall and a dance hall. It has been a branch library and a base for Town Commissioners, the Urban District Council and Town Council. It has been the centre of political and public life in Carrick-on-Suir. It has been the place to go when in trouble.

"Although it has fulfilled different roles over the years and seen many changes, there is one thing it has always been - the centre of public service in Carrick-on-Suir and that's something that's not going to change," she declared.

Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director Pat Slattery also addressed the official opening.

