UPDATE: CAB seizes 45 vehicles, €43,000, £1,000 cash and Rolex watch in this morning's searches

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Garda Technical Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit conducted a search operation today, Friday March 15 2019, targeting the assets and activities of an alleged organised crime gang based in the Limerick City and County areas.

In total, eight searches were conducted in counties, Tipperary, Limerick and Dublin.

Two residential premises, two business premises, and four professional premises were searched.

The following were seized:

45 Vehicles

€43,000 euro and £1,000 cash

1 Rolex watch

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by Bureau Officers.

The CAB investigation centres on an alleged organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick city and county areas, and who suspected of being involved in laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through an in Limerick City.

A Bank Account held by business was restrained by a Court Order, pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010

No arrests were made.

CAB state that today’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to organised criminal activity in the Limerick City and County areas.