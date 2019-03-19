Financial boost for community projects in Tipperary

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has warmly welcomed the announcement that 10 community based enterprises in Co. Tipperary are set to receive grants totalling €682,000. Deputy McGrath was speaking after the grant awards were announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, under The Community Services Programme (CSP):

“I am absolutely delighted that the magnificent work being done by these Tipperary enterprises has been acknowledged and that further support is now being given.

Among those who will be receiving grant support are Cahir Developments Association Company which is set to receive €43,232.

Cahir Park A.F.C. (Development) Company will receive €92,399, while the Millennium Family Resource Centre Company has been granted €72,266.

Other recipients include the Sliabh-Ardagh Rural Development Company (€40,266), Tipperary Mid-West Radio Co-Operative Society Limited (€92,399) and Tipperary Technology Park Company (€72,266).

This kind of support is very welcome, especially given that the CSP is designed to support community companies and co-operatives to deliver local social, economic and environmental services that tackle disadvantage.

We need far more of this kind of grant distribution for projects in rural Ireland in order to address the historical legacy of severe underinvestment by this government and the previous government in the regions,” concluded Deputy McGrath.