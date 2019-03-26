Morelli's mini museum wins top prize in Cashel's St Patrick's day parade

The results from the 2019 Cashel St. Patrick’s Parade Shop window competition are in. Speaking to this paper, Parade Chairman Sean Laffey said this year’s competition was very tight with much excellent window display in the town and he thanked the businesses community for getting so involved in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Morelli’s “1919-2019” window in Bank Place was awarded the top prize, for what the committee described as a mini—museum. The display of artifacts from 1919 included contemporary songs sheets, an upright piano, references to the Tipperary Old IRA and tools and objects that summoned up the War of Independence.

The second prize went to Second Chance in Friar Street for their excellent display on Cashel 700, celebrating 700 years of the Town Walls. Third prize was awarded to Lonergan's Bar for their very tasteful window which included a black guitar.

Pictures of the shop windows are available on the Parade’s Facebook page. The glass trophies will be available to view in the winning premises.